The Greenfield City Board will discuss Christmas bonuses for city employees during tonight’s monthly meeting.

In new business tonight, the board will vote on the city’s Christmas bonuses, as well as a discussion of the re-submission of a 2020 Community Development Block Grant.

The board will also hear the monthly reports from the city’s department heads as well as remarks from Mayor Cindy McAdams and City Attorney Beau Pemberton.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.