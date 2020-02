The Greenfield City Board will hear the city’s audit report tonight during its regular monthly meeting.

Cowart Reese Sargent CPAs will present its findings to the board from the city’s 2018-19 audit report.

Also on tonight’s agenda, Shannon Cotter will discuss the 2020 Community Development Block Grant.

The board will also hear the monthly reports from the city’s department heads.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.