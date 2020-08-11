The Greenfield City Board meets tonight for the final reading of two city ordinances.

Mayor Cindy McAdams and the city’s aldermen will hear the third and final readings of an ordinance on voting rights for property owners who own property in the city limits but don’t live in the city limits.

The board will also hear the final reading on rezoning property on Garland Street and North Second Street from business to residential.

City Recorder Callie Smithson says tonight’s meeting is closed to the public due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The meeting will be on Facebook Live on the City of Greenfield, TN page beginning at 5:30.