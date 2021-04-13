Greenfield City Board meets tonight to discuss budget, infrastructure, and Fiddlestick Festival

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight in its regular monthly meeting to discuss next year’s budget, an infrastructure grant, and this year’s Fiddlestick Festival.

On tonight’s agenda, the Board will hear the first reading of the fiscal year 2022 budget and discuss a resolution for an Infrastructure Planning Grant for the city.

The Board will also talk about this year’s Fiddlestick Festival which begins tomorrow afternoon and runs through Saturday.

Last year’s festival had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Greenfield Police Department.