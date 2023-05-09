Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday afternoon

The Greenfield City Board will discuss next year’s budget when it meets Tuesday afternoon.

The Board will hear the second reading of the 2023-24 budget ordinance and Weakley County Property Assessor Lisa Odle will explain the certified tax rate.

The Board will also hear monthly reports from the Fire Chief Bob Dudley, Public Works Director Robert Rodriguez, and Police Chief Danny Smith.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.