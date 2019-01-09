The Greenfield City Board approved the first reading of two actions Tuesday night as a plan of action to comply with recommendations from the Water and Waste Water Finance Board.

Last year, the state sent the City of Greenfield a letter strongly suggesting the board make corrections after the city showed a net loss for three consecutive years on the city’s proprietary water and sewer fund.

Greenfield City Attorney Beau Pemberton told Thunderbolt Radio News what those actions mean for Greenfield.

The cost-of-living adjustment increase was amended from three percent to one percent in a motion by Alderman James Roy Pope.

City Recorder Callie Smithson says the Greenfield City Board needs to have two special called meetings on January 15 and January 22 to complete the plan of action for the state board by the February 15 deadline.