Greenfield City Board to discuss beer ordinance, liquor referendum

The Greenfield City Board will discuss a beer ordinance and liquor referendum in Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.

The Board will hear the first reading of a revised beer ordinance reducing the distance a public gathering place such as a church, school or daycare, and an establishment that sells beer from 2,000 feet to 300 feet.

The Board will also discuss a proposed liquor referendum.

In other business, the Greenfield Board will hear the first reading of the 2022-23 budget and vote on the city’s garbage pick-up.

The Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday night at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.