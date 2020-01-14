The Greenfield City Board meets tonight to discuss how many aldermen should serve on the board.

The issue came up during last month’s meeting with one alderman saying residents have said there are too many aldermen, and another saying that residents are happy with the number of aldermen serving on the board.

The issue will be further discussed tonight.

Also on tonight’s agenda will be the approval of the county’s Mitigation Plan Resolution, and a discussion of the Mobile PC Guys contract to install a wi-fi antenna in downtown Greenfield for free wi-fi in the downtown area.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.