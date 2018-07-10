The Greenfield City Board meets tonight to discuss the county’s School Resource Officer proposal and discuss the city’s comp time.

Sheriff Mike Wilson is set to address the board about the Weakley County SRO program that would place an SRO in each school in the county, including Greenfield.

The board will also consider to approve a comp time policy for the city, which was taken off the table at last month’s board meeting.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Police Department.

