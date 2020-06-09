The Greenfield City Board will honor the Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets tonight when it passes a resolution acknowledging the team’s perfect season.

The Lady Jackets finished the season (34-0) and were in the semifinals of the state tournament before TSSAA officials canceled the games due to COVID-19.

Members of the team are set to be at tonight’s meeting.

In other business, the Greenfield City Board will discuss rezoning properties on North Second Street business to residential and vote on the sale of property on Terrace Drive.

The Board will also hear from Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt on an ordinance establishing absentee by mail ballot voting procedures for non-resident property owners in city elections.

A public hearing will also be held during tonight’s meeting before the Board votes on the final reading of the 2020-21 city budget.

The Greenfield City Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room. Tonight’s meeting will be open to the public.