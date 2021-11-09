Greenfield City Board will try to meet…again

After having to cancel two meetings last month due to the lack of a quorum, the Greenfield City Board will try to conduct an official meeting Tuesday night.

There weren’t enough aldermen present for the regular October meeting and when a make-up meeting was held, there again weren’t enough aldermen present to have an official meeting.

So, on Tuesday night’s agenda, the Greenfield Board will discuss and possibly vote on whether aldermen should be paid for meetings they miss.

Other business includes the monthly reports from the city’s fire department, public works, police department, library, and parks and recreation.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.