Like many public offices, the Greenfield City Hall has had to make adjustments to it operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Cindy McAdams tells Thunderbolt Radio News that to keep employees and the public safe, the doors have been closed on City Hall, but business is still being conducted over the phone by City Recorder Callie Smithson and Jerrica Spikes.

But Mayor McAdams says while the city’s business hasn’t been changed, one very important part of public service is missing.

Mayor McAdams says if Greenfield citizens have paperwork for City Hall, there is a drop box, or if you need to speak with someone in person, you can call ahead at 235-2330.