Greenfield Coach Steps Down

Greenfield football coach Don Pitt is stepping down to become the offensive coordinator and o-line coach at Milan. He’ll join head coach Derrick Carr on the Bulldog staff.

Coach Pitt carried the Jackets to four post season appearances and has been named coach of the year by the Northwest Football officials association and region coach of the year.

Coach Pitt also was the West Tennessee All Star Game Head Coach in 2020.

He’ll be teaching personal finance and physical education at Milan.

Coach Pitt said Greenfield will always be his home and he is eternally grateful for the love and support his family has received for the past ten years. He also thanked the players past and present for their support and for the community support he’s received by Greenfield fans.

Pitt is married and has two children.