Greenfield City Hall is now accepting donations to help meet the school supply needs of Greenfield students.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says Greenfield City Clerk Jerica Spikes saw a social media post about Dyer School supporters providing all the necessary school supplies for their students to start the new year.

Campbell says when Spikes noticed several “I wish we could do that” comments, she turned words into action.

Along with Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams and City Recorder Callie Smithson, Spikes approached Greenfield School Assistant Principal Jamie Doster, and within two days, the team of three had gained the okay to proceed, a list of items, and the numbers of students per class.

Within in a few hours, that small group of advocates had commitments for all the needs to be met.

On the morning of July 3, Spikes, Smithson, and McAdams reached out to community leaders and churches to introduce the idea which was met with immediate affirmation.

By that afternoon, the City of Greenfield, Greenfield Banking Company, and the city’s Church of Christ and First Presbyterian, had all committed to “adopting” a grade.

First Baptist Church volunteered to take on two grades. Bethel Baptist and United Methodist are donating for any additional needs.

A total of 210 students in grades K-5 will receive pencils, paper, colors, markers, notebooks, highlighters, and other items usually left to parents to purchase.

The plan is that by July 31 all supplies will be delivered to City Hall. Spikes, Smithson and McAdams will once again be in “go mode” as they package the materials for delivery to the school on August 1, with school supplies waiting on students when they enter the classrooms on August 5th.

Spikes concludes, “Our plan is for next school year to cover K-8, start earlier, and get even more people involved.”

Anyone wishing to add to this year’s contributions may call Spikes at City Hall at 731-235-2330.