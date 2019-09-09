The Greenfield Yellowjackets defeated the South Fulton Red Devils 50-28 on Friday.

Greenfield Coach Don Pitt told Thunderbolt Radio that it was a close dog fight until the fourth quarter, when stars Keylon Thomas, Michael Isbell and others turned it on.

Coach Pitt went on to speak on the turning point of the game, a huge run on 4th and 5 that went for a Jacket touchdown.

Greenfield is now (3-0) on the season, with their eyes now set on a trip to Memphis to play Middle College this Friday night.

Kickoff with Greenfield and Memphis Middle College is set for 7:00 Friday.