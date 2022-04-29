Greenfield dual enrollment students recognized for writing

Greenfield seniors Destiny Griffin and Will Harris were recognized at the recent UT Martin Interdisciplinary Student Writing Conference (ISWC).

The ISWC celebrates outstanding student writing from all disciplines and is open to any UT Martin enrolled student.

Additionally, Griffin was chosen as a category winner in the personal essay/memoir category, for which she received a monetary award.

Harris received recognition for his research paper detailing his great-grandmother’s enlistment in the Women’s Army Air Corps during World War II.

The students were nominated by Dual Enrollment instructor Jane Nordberg.

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County School Communications Director)