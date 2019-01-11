The City of Greenfield just completed a major public works project and is hoping a grant will help with another big project for the city.

A 2016 Community Development Block Grant for nearly $300,000 dollars was used to replace aging water lines in a section of the city.

Public Works Director Tony Stout says 4,000 feet of cast iron pipes were just replaced. Stout says the cast iron pipes had been in the ground since the 1930s.

Now the city is applying for a 2019 CDBG grant to help purchase and install a new lift station for the city, which Stout says is desperately needed.

The grant Greenfield will be applying for is a CDBG grant that would pay 93-percent with the city paying seven-percent.