Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley to serve as President of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association

Next week, Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley will take office after being elected President of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.

Chief Dudley tells Thunderbolt Radio News that it’s a pretty big deal for Weakley County…

Dudley explains what the State Fire Chiefs Association does…

Chief Dudley has also named Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers as his Executive-At-Large to serve on the state Executive Committee.

The chief’s leadership role at the state level is just part of the Dudley legacy at the Greenfield Fire Department.

Chief Dudley will serve a one-year term.

The outgoing President is Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson.