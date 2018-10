Tennessee State Fire Marshal Gary West will present a special recognition to the Greenfield Fire Department during tonight’s Greenfield City Board meeting.

The fire department recently achieved a Class 3 ISO fire rating and is celebrating its 30th Annual Fire Prevention Festival this week.

Tonight’s meeting of the Greenfield City Board is at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room located at the rear of the Greenfield Police Department.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...