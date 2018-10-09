The 30th Annual Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival begins today.

Today from 11:00 until 2:00 it’s a chili and dessert lunch at the Greenfield Senior Center at the park pavilion. The cost is $7 dollars and includes chili, dessert, and drink.

Tonight from 5:00 until 7:00, the Greenfield Booster Club will be selling BBQ sandwiches in the middle block.

And Pope’s Concessions is open today through Saturday from 11:00 to 10:00 with lots of good carnival food.

Pope’s Rides will have free rides on Friday night from 5:00 until closing.

Tomorrow morning, Parents of Greenfield High School will sponsor the Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner from 6:00 until 9:00 with country ham, eggs, homemade biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice, with all the proceeds going to the Greenfield schools.

The Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues through Saturday.

