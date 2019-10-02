The 31st Annual Fire Prevention Festival begins Tuesday in Greenfield.

Events are scheduled for each day of the event, with Saturday, October 12th being a full day of events including fire truck rides, a “slime party” for kids, live music, and the Fire Festival Parade with this year’s Grand Marshal Mr. Bob Moseley.

The festival will end with fireworks Saturday night at 8:00.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley and Lieutenant James Stone discuss this year’s Fire Prevention Festival on this weekend’s “30 Minutes” on WCMT, Mix 101.3, and Star 95.1.