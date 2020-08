This year’s Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival is canceled amid concerns over COVID-19.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley says this would have been the fire department’s 31st annual event, but due to uncertainty over the coronavirus, the City of Greenfield and Greenfield Fire Department decided to cancel the event.

Chief Dudley says it’s the first time in 31 years they’ve had to cancel the annual fall festival.

The event is scheduled for October 4th through the 9th next year.