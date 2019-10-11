The 31st Annual Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues tonight with a pork chop dinner and free carnival rides.

Tonight’s pork chop dinner is sponsored by the Greenfield Rotary Club and will held at the Greenfield School cafeteria from 5:00 to 7:00.

Pope’s Concessions is also open this week from 11:00 to 10:00 with free carnival rides tonight from 5:00 until closing.

Tomorrow includes a full day of family events, including the parade at 1:00 with this year’s Grand Marshal, Mr. Bob Moseley.