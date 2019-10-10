The 31st Annual Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues tonight with its annual spaghetti supper.

The Greenfield Fire Department’s spaghetti supper is from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Greenfield School cafeteria.

The spaghetti supper is the fire department’s only fundraiser of the year with proceeds going towards the purchase of new equipment.

Tomorrow night is the pork chop dinner at the Greenfield School cafeteria from 5:00 to 7:00.

Pope’s Concessions is also open this week from 11:00 to 10:00 with free rides tomorrow night from 5:00 until closing.

The Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues through Saturday.