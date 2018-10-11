The Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues today with a spaghetti supper fundraiser.

Tonight’s spaghetti supper is from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Greenfield Elementary Cafeteria.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley says the annual supper is a fundraiser to help buy new equipment for the fire department.

Pope’s Concessions will be open today from 11:00 to 10:00 with Pope’s Rides offering free rides tomorrow night from 5:00 to closing.

Also on Friday night, it’s the Rotary Club Pork Chop Dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Greenfield School Cafeteria.

The Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues through Saturday.

