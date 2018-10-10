The Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues today.

This morning from 6:00 until 9:00 at Wimpy’s Corner, it’s the Kick-off Breakfast hosted by Parents of Greenfield High School.

The breakfast includes country ham, eggs, homemade biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice with all proceeds going to the schools.

Pope’s Concessions will be open today through Saturday from 11:00 to 10:00 with cotton candy, polish sausage, corndogs, hamburgers, and other favorite carnival food.

Pope’s Rides will also have free rides Friday night from 5:00 to closing.

Tomorrow night, the Greenfield Fire Department is sponsoring its annual spaghetti supper at the Greenfield Elementary Cafeteria.

The cost is $7 dollars and proceeds go to the fire department to help buy equipment.

