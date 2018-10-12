The Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues today with the Rotary’s Club’s Pork Chop Dinner.

The dinner will be tonight from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Greenfield School Cafeteria.

Pope’s Concessions is open from 11:00 to 10:00 tonight with Pope’s Rides offering free rides tonight from 5:00 to closing.

Tomorrow is the big day in Greenfield with a day full of events, including the Fire Prevention Festival Parade at 1:00 with this year’s Grand Marshals, the 2018 Greenfield High School Girls Class A State Champions and the Greenfield High School Cheerleaders.

There will also be a large fireworks display tomorrow night at 8:00.

