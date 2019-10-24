The Greenfield Yellowjackets and Lake County Falcons will play for first place in Region 7-A tonight.

Greenfield Coach Don Pitt says the Yellowjackets have been preparing for this game for a couple weeks.

Coach Pitt went on to explain hot Greenfield can acheive home field advantage going into the playoffs.

Falcons Coach Josh Puckett says he has seen this coming since the preseason.

Coach Puckett went on to talk about the relationship he has with Greenfield – his hometown.

The game tonight has been chosen as the Tennessee Titans high school football game of the week with 50% of the total votes throughout the state, which means each school will have $ 1,000 dollars donated to its football program.

Kickoff in Greenfield is set for 7:00 tonight, with the broadcast on Mix 101.3 beginning at 6:30.