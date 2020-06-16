Weakley County’s Class of 2020 finally received its diplomas Friday night after a shorter, and unforgettable year.

After Greenfield High School’s graduation ceremony, Valedictorian Lydia Hazlewood told Thunderbolt Radio News what it was like to finally reunite with her classmates after nearly three months.

Miss Hazlewood said her Valedictorian speech had two main points.

Miss Hazlewood was also a member of the Greenfield Lady Jackets basketball team and talked about the unfinished season.

Miss Hazlewood also credited a special teacher for being an influence on her life.

Lydia Hazlewood will attend UT Martin and plans to become a physical therapist.