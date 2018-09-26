The Greenfield Yellowjackets are now 4-2 after what some would call a surprising 28-16 win over an undefeated Fulton County Pilots team who was off to their best start in school history.

Yellowjackets head coach Don Pitt told Thunderbolt Radio, that even though his team won, they got off to a slow start in the first half finding themselves down 16-8 going into the break.

After coming back out in the second half, the Yellowjackets defense was able to hold off the Pilots attack, allowing their offense to score 3 unanswered touchdowns spearheaded by their star running back Nyrail Jackson. (NIE – RELL)

With this big win now in the past, Greenfield will have to get back to work this week and make sure not to overlook an athletic Humboldt team coming to town Friday.

Kickoff for the Yellowjackets and Vikings will be at 7:00 Friday in Greenfield.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...