The Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets took the first step in defending their Class A State Championship Thursday with a 64-45 win over Clarkrange in the TSSAA Class A quarterfinals.

Greenfield was led by Class A Miss Basketball, Chloe Moore-McNeil with 24 points.

Tess Darby had 15 points, Edie Darby had 10 points, and Reese Biggs had 9 points in the game.

The Lady Jackets move on to the semifinals Friday to face Loretto at 4:30. Paul Tinkle and Vic Durall will be on the air at 3:15 on STAR 95.1.