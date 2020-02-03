The Greenfield Lady Jackets and McKenzie Rebels are the top teams in the state in the latest AP prep polls.

In girls Class 1A, Greenfield (23-0) received all 15 first place votes to stay atop this week’s polls, with Huntingdon (20-4) in sixth, and Gibson County (18-7) in eighth.

In boys Class 1A, the McKenzie Rebels (21-3) move back up to the No. 1 spot this week, with West Carroll (17-5) in tenth.

In girls Class 2A, Macon County (22-1) is the No. 1 team with the Westview Lady Chargers (20-3) in fifth, Covington (20-4) in ninth, and Dyersburg (16-5) in tenth.

In boys Class 2A, Jackson South Side (23-0) remains the No. 1 team with Covington (21-3) in sixth.

Bradley Central (19-3) is the top team in girls Class 3A with Cleveland (24-0) the No. 1 team in boys Class 3A.