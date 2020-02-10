The Greenfield Lady Jackets and McKenzie Rebels remain on top of this week’s Associated Press basketball prep polls.

In girls Class 1A, the undefeated Lady Jackets (25-0) are still the No. 1 team with Huntingdon (23-4) in sixth, and Gibson County (20-7) is in eighth.

In boys Class 1A, McKenzie (23-2) is the No. 1 team with West Carroll (19-5) in ninth.

Class 2A girls has Macon County (24-1) in first with the Westview Lady Chargers (22-3) in fourth, Covington (22-4) in ninth, and Dyersburg (18-5) in tenth.

Boys Class 2A has undefeated Jackson South Side (25-0) as the No. 1 team with Covington (22-4) in eighth.

In girls Class 3A, Bradley Central (22-3) remains the top team with Cleveland (25-0) the No. 1 team in Class 3A boys.