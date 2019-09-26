The Greenfield Yellowjackets came out of Dresden with a 26-18 victory over the Lions last week.

It was only a two-point lead for most of the game, that’s until Jackets running back Keylon Thomas ran a 43-yard touchdown to seal the win for Greenfield.

This now makes two close wins for the Jackets, who remain undefeated. Head Coach Don Pitt spoke on what he calls “the gauntlet,” which is this part of the season that holds these close, tough games.

The Lions scored 18 points in the first half, but Coach Pitt says the Greenfield coaches made some halftime adjustments that led to the shutout in the second half.

The gauntlet continues for Greenfield this week with Fulton County coming to Weakley County for the Yellowjackets’ homecoming. Coach Pitt told Thunderbolt Radio what his team will have to do to stay undefeated this week.

The Yellowjackets will kick off with Fulton County Friday night at 7:00 in Greenfield.