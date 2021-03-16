Greenfield man arrested on identity theft, theft charges

A Greenfield man is facing charges after using someone else’s debit card to steal over $1,500 dollars.

24-year-old Robert Warren Gearin was arrested by Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford after Chief Radford viewed video showing Gearin using the card at a bank in Greenfield to withdraw $500 dollars on three different occasions between February 25th and February 27th.

Gearin was charged with Identity Theft and Theft over $1,000 Dollars and released from the Weakley County Jail.