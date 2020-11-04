A Weakley County man was arrested in Obion County with a large quantity of marijuana.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 49 year old Victor Skinner, of Greenfield, was taken into custody following a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies, South Fulton police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Following the stop on Highway 45 South, Skinner was found to be in possession of nine pounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana.

Sheriff’s reports said Skinner was taken to the Obion County Jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.