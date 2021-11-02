Greenfield man charged in dog’s death

A Greenfield man is charged with killing his dog after it allegedly bit him.

Forty-year-old Thomas Benjamin Brock was arrested by Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith after Brock was spotted walking along Broad Street covered in blood.

Brock told Lieutenant Smith that he killed his dog after it bit him on the pinky finger. Brock told Smith that he kills everything evil.

Brock is charged with Intentional Killing of an Animal and has been released from the Weakley County Jail.