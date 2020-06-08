A Greenfield man is facing charges including assault and kidnapping.

Just after midnight Sunday, Greenfield Police were called to the Martin hospital where the victim told officers that her boyfriend, 42-year-old Patrick Jennings, had attacked her around noon Saturday.

The victim stated Jennings choked and hit her several times with a metal object, leaving a cut on her head and bruises on her arms.

According to the victim, for several hours, Jennings kept her in the house, not letting her leave to seek medical attention. During this time, the victim says Jennings verbally assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

Around 11:00 Saturday night, the victim was able to leave the residence and was taken to the hospital where she received stitches for the cut on her head.

Jennings is charged with Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, and Kidnapping. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.