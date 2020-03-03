A Greenfield man is facing multiple charges including disorderly conduct and assaulting an officer.

According to an arrest affidavit, Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford made contact with 37-year-old Dewey Wesley Huggins on the old high school parking lot where Huggins was reportedly acting in a strange manner.

After being taken to the Martin hospital Emergency Room for a mental evaluation, Huggins pushed Chief Radford and Martin Police officers and tried to leave the room.

As Radford and other officers tried to subdue Huggins, he reportedly tried to grab Chief Radford’s weapon.

After Huggins was taken into custody and placed in the patrol car, the arrest report states he kicked the passenger’s side door, causing damage to the window door frame.

Huggins is charged with Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Endangerment, and Vandalism under $1,000 Dollars.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.