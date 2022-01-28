January 28, 2022
Greenfield Man Charged With Shoplifting, Trespassing at Union City Store

A Greenfield man will appear in Obion County General Sessions Court on theft and trespassing charges.

Union City police were called to Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, after 41 year old William Dale Morgan was seen taking merchandise from its packaging and going into a bathroom.

Reports said officers made contact with Morgan as he left the bathroom area, and a search revealed tools in each of his boots.

He was charged with criminal trespassing and shoplifting, with a General Sessions court date of February 2nd.

Reports said Morgan was trespassed from Wal-Mart stores, following a shoplifting charge in Martin in June of 2018.

