A Greenfield man is facing multiple charges after a stealing a car in Greenfield and using a stolen debit card in Milan.

38-year-old William Dale Morgan is accused to taking the victim’s car from a residence on Avalon Street in Greenfield and driving to Milan to use her debit card where he withdrew $400 dollars from a bank ATM.

Greenfield Police Lieutenant ran a check on Morgan and found his license was revoked for failure to pay fines in Weakley County General Sessions Court and has a prior Driving While Revoked charge from January 2018 in Weakley County.

Morgan is charged with Joyriding, Driving While Revoked, Theft of Property Up to $1,000 dollars, two counts of Fraudulent Use of a Debit Card, and two counts of Identity Theft.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail and is set to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.