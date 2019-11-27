A Greenfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing a traffic stop.

41-year-old Jerame Lynn Sweatt was stopped Friday by Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith, after Smith saw Sweatt driving the vehicle and knew his license had been revoked.

When Lieutenant Smith asked Sweatt if he had any narcotics, Sweatt reportedly put the vehicle in drive and sped off.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sweatt ran a stop sign at the intersection of Church Street and Forrest, narrowly missing another vehicle.

Sweatt ran another stop sign at Forrest and Highway 45 then proceeded south on Highway 45 passing several vehicles in the turning lane and driving reckless.

After confirming the vehicle’s tags, Lieutenant Smith called off the pursuit.

Sweatt was later arrested at his home on Lake Street in Greenfield and charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Running a Stop Sign, Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle, Evading Arrest, and Reckless Endangerment.

Sweatt is set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.