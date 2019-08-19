A Greenfield man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in Dresden Friday lead to the discovery of drugs and ammunition.

43-year-old Jason Hensley was stopped by Dresden Police Patrolman Thomas Travis for a brake light issue, when Travis noticed Hensley acting nervous and also spotted two open beer cans in plain view.

A search of Hensley’s vehicle revealed a pouch containing 1.7-grams of meth, 3.8-grams of marijuana, a black smoking pipe, and 9-milimeter ammunition.

Hensley is a convicted felon and is facing a Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Charges, along with Possession of Meth, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Open Container Law, and Light Law Violation.

Hensley was released from the Weakley County Jail.