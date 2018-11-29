A Weakley County man turned himself in Monday to face charges stemming from an October shooting near Greenfield.

Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 41-year-old Jeffrey Neil Story of Greenfield was wanted on a charge of Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide following a shooting incident at his home on West Mitchell Road in the southern part of Weakley County on October 12.

Story turned himself in to Weakley County Chief Deputy Mark Black after investigators had searched a home on Twin Creek Road in Bradford earlier in the day looking for him.

Geoffrey and Ashley Akers of Bradford were arrested by Gibson County deputies for Accessory after the Fact for allowing Story to live at their house knowing police were trying to arrest him.

McGowan says 49-year-old Ricky Lynn Gilbert of Lexington has already been arrested on the same charge.

Both men have a preliminary hearing December 19 in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...