The city boards of Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon meet tonight for their November monthly meetings.

The Martin and Sharon boards are meeting tonight due to the observance of Veterans Day Monday, when the two boards regularly meet.

In Martin, the city board will take up new business with a public hearing on two Community Development Block Grants.

The meeting is also the last meeting for outgoing alderman and long-time community leader, Rex Pate.

At the Sharon city board meeting, outgoing aldermen Jimmy Harris and Jason Plunk will be recognized for their service and the oath of office will be given to newly elected officials, Mayor Monroe Ary and new aldermen James G. Roberts and Ali Stalter.

The board will also discuss having its city board meetings at the Community Center.

New aldermen will also be sworn in at the Greenfield City Board meeting tonight, as Thomas Tansil, Jr., Mark Galey, and Bobby Morris begin their terms as city aldermen. The board will also vote to approve Tansil as vice-mayor.

The board will then discuss Christmas bonuses for city employees and donating a van to Karin for Kritters.

The Martin City Board meets tonight at 5:15, new Greenfield board members will be sworn in at 5:15 with the meeting at 5:30, and the Sharon City Board meets at 6:30.

