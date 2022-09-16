Greenfield moving ahead with renovations on new City Hall

The City of Greenfield is moving ahead with renovations to its new City Hall.

Greenfield purchased the former Simmons Bank building on Front Street to use as a new City Hall.

At this month’s City Board meeting, the Board discussed a renovation bid of $44,000 dollars from local business ‘Smith and Nanney’ with Alderwoman Kelly Keylon making the motion.

(AUDIO)

The motion passed five to one.

Mayor Cindy McAdams says the tentative plan is to begin moving into the new City Hall the last part of this month.