Greenfield Names New Coach Again

Greenfield High School has hired Russ Brown as the newest head football coach after Tyler Rice, who was hired just two weeks ago, decided to remain with his current employer.

Coach Brown was the Offensive Coordinator at Obion County Central from 2017-2021. Prior to Obion Central, he worked five years at Lake Road Middle School and also spent time at Union City Middle School and Bartlett High School.

Coach Brown and his wife, Sara, have two children, Wes and Suzie.

The previous coach, Don Pitt, resigned after accepting the Offensive Coordinator position at Milan.