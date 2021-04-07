Greenfield officer to assume command of 194th Engineer Brigade

A Greenfield officer with the Tennessee National Guard will assume command of the 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson on Sunday.

During the change of command and change of responsibility ceremony, Col. Warner “Nubbin” Ross, the current 194th commander and director of schools for Hardeman County, will relinquish command to Col. Michael Scates, who resides in Greenfield.

Ross served as the commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade since 2017. During his command, he deployed with the 194th to the Middle East from which they returned earlier this year. He also led his brigade in supporting Tennesseans throughout the tornado response last March, COVID-19 testing and immunizations, and civil disturbance operations.

Scates currently serves as the executive officer for the 194th and has more than 31 years of military experience. In a ceremony prior to the change of command, Scates will promote to colonel.

Also during the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael O’Conner, who resides in Jackson, will transfer responsibility as the Brigade’s Sergeant Major to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Plemons from Etowah.

The 194th is one of nine engineer brigades in the Army National Guard and consists of over 2,000 Soldiers. Subordinate units are located throughout Tennessee.

Sunday’s ceremony will begin at 1:00 at the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Jackson.