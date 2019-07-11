The Greenfield Police Department will be replacing a patrol car after it was totaled in a pursuit last month.

The incident happened when Greenfield Police Lieutenant was in pursuit of 21-year-old Taja Allen when Allen drove through a yard then rammed Lieutenant Smith’s patrol car.

Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford told the Greenfield City Board Tuesday night that the department is getting back $3,500 on the patrol car and requested using $8,500 from the department’s drug fund to purchase a newer patrol car to replace it, which the board unanimously approved.

Chief Radford says the new patrol car would also need to be striped, and outfitted with a light bar and cage.

Meanwhile, Allen was charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.