The Greenfield Police Department and the TBI are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman found inside her home on Forest Street.

Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford says officers were called to the home around 3:40 Friday afternoon where preliminary evidence indicates the female died from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death and the name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

Chief Radford says while officers are conducting interviews, no suspects are being sought.

This is the second shooting death in Weakley County in four days.

A Palmersville man was fatally shot Tuesday night as he allegedly attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Pisgah Road between Dresden and Latham.